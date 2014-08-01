Barcelona are reported to have resumed their interest in Antoine Griezmann and Paulo Dybala given that they are struggling to reach an agreement with Liverpool for Coutinho. The Brazilian star is pushing to move to the Camp Nou but Liverpool are not interested in selling him and have rejected every offer made by Barcelona so far.



According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are thinking of signing either Griezmann or Dybala as they look to wrap up one last big deal after the departure of Neymar.







Ousmane Dembélé has already moved to the Camp Nou in a stunning € 150 million deal but the French winger is not the only big name that will be joining the blaugrana this summer.



​Barcelona could also make a late bid to sign Lemar who has recently emerged as a possible replacement for Coutinho so much so Liverpool are reported to have offered more than € 70 million to seal the transfer of the Frenchman.

