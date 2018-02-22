From Spain: Barcelona send scouts to watch Brazilian starlet
27 April at 16:50According to the latest reports from Spanish newspaper Sport, Barcelona are monitoring the performances of Santos forward Rodrygo with a view to making a bid for him in the future.
The 17-year-old has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in South America, earning him inevitable comparisons with former Blaugrana superstar Neymar.
Indeed, the Osasco native has been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal in the past, though it seems that the Spanish league leaders are also keen to secure his services.
While it is unlikely that Barça will make a concrete bid for him during this summer’s transfer window, there is a good chance that they might look to negotiate an option to buy him further down the line, as they did with Grêmio midfielder Arthur.
(Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
