From Spain: Barcelona star expected to be fit for Roma Champions League clash
02 April at 15:20Positive news for Barcelona fans ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final showdown against Roma on Wednesday night: Sergio Busquets is expected to be passed fit in time to face the Giallorossi at the Camp Nou.
Indeed, the 29-year-old took full part in this morning’s training session and it now seems highly likely he will be available for selection when La Blaugrana publish their squad list tomorrow.
Busquets sustained an injury to his right foot against Chelsea on March 14, when it was predicted that he would miss three weeks of action. Come Wednesday, exactly three weeks will have passed and he is expected to be given the all clear by the club’s medical staff within the next 24 hours.
It does of course remain to be seen whether he is thrown straight back into the starting XI, though Valverde will be desperate for all of his most important players to be available for a game of this magnitude.
(Mundo Deportivo)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
