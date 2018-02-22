From Spain: Barcelona to sign Chelsea ace if they miss out on Griezmann

Numerous reports have been indicating that Barcelona have their sights on Atlético’s Antoine Griezmann for a massive summer signing. If they were to miss out on the 27-year-old Frenchmen, however, there will assuredly be a plan B.



According to Spanish publication Don Balon, Barcelona will look to the Blues of London if a backup plan is needed, namely to sign winger/ attacking midfielder Willian.



The 29-year-old Brazilian has been a mainstay at Chelsea after signing from Russian outfit Anzhi Makachkala in August of 2013. This season he has notched 46 appearances in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and assisting 11.



It has appeared that Manchester United and Barcelona are the top sides battling it out to sign Griezmann. While he has been the center of heavy rumors in previous transfer windows, it seems this is the moment when he will finally leave Madrid for a new challenge. If Barcelona are to miss out, they will certainly not be disappointed in acquring Willian's playmaking ability and goal/assist output.