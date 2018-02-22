Bayern Munich could be in the process of shopping for a goalkeeper,

Don Balon write that the Bavarians are ready to spend €100 million on Ter Stegen, who has been a lot better in his second season in Spain, making the goalkeeping job his.

In fact, the former Borussia Mönchengladbach goalkeeper is currently the Mannschaft’s best goalkeeper anyway, making Bayern’s choice obvious.



Trouble is, it won’t be as “easy” as when they took Thiago Alcantara off the Blaugrana’s hands: the Spanish-Brazilian wanted to leave and join Pep Guardiola, and wasn’t as important as Ter Stegen is now.

