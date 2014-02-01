Eden Hazard. According to

Reports from Spain suggest that Real Madrid are closing in on Chelsea play-makerAccording to Diario Gol, the Spanish giants have already agreed a deal to take the 26-year-old Belgian international to the Santiago Bernabeu next season and that the club have already sorted out a new home for the player and a school for his children.

Despite Chelsea boss Antonio Conte being desperate to keep hold of the player who has had an exceptional season at Stamford Bridge, Los Blancos have been long time admirers of the player who has always maintained that he would love to play for the Spanish giants one day.



Hazard in on the shortlist to be named PFA Footballer of the Year and has already netted 11 times in 26 Premier League appearances for the Blues’ this term. He recently stated how happy he was in West London but these latest reports seem to suggest that a departure is imminent.