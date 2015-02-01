Eden Hazard has agreed to join Real Madrid this summer. The 26-year-old has become the club’s primary transfer target and the portal understands that the Belgian will move to the Santiago Bernabeu with striker Alvaro Morata moving in the opposite direction.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane is a huge admirer of the player and is set to smash the world transfer record to bring him to the Spanish capital. It’s reported that the deal will total around £100M which would eclipse the £89M Manchester United parted with to bring Paul Pogba back to England last summer.



Hazard is set to become one of the world’s highest earning players too reportedly arriving on a salary similar to that of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Welshman Gareth Bale. Real are believed to be ready to finance the move by offloading Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez to Manchester United.