From Spain: Cristiano Ronaldo tells teammates he wants Man Utd return
15 January at 10:45Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid and he has reportedly informed his teammates about his decision. According to Spanish radio station Cadena Ser (via Premium Sport), the Portuguese ace has already informed his teammates about his decision as he considers his time at Real Madrid over.
Ronaldo is reportedly disappointed with Florentino Perez’s decision of not offering him a new contract with pay-rise. The Real Madrid no. 1 had promised Ronaldo a new deal after the Champions League final played in Cardiff this past June but the 33-year-old has not received any contract offer yet.
Meantime Real Madrid are rumoured to be thinking of a possible swap deal between Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Brazilian is a long time target of the Merengues and Florentino wants him to become Ronaldo’s heir at the Santiago Bernabeu.
It is not the first time that Ronaldo is linked with leaving the Santiago Bernabeu but speculations about the future of the Portuguese ace are coming thick and fast now. Will this be his last campaign with the Merengues?
Go to comments