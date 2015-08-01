David De Gea has called Real Madrid chiefs to find out the situation over their reported interest in Chelsea number one Thibaut Courtois.

The portal understands that the Spanish international is keen on a return to the city of his birth after coming to prominence at Real’s bitter rivals Atletico. Having almost joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2015, the 26-year-old is reportedly ready to leave Old Trafford where he has developed into one of the world top goalkeepers.



After reading reports earlier this week that Real were ready to make a move for Chelsea custodian Courtois as they look to replace current number one Keylor Navas, De Gea now feels that he could once again miss out on his dream move so has made moves to try to find out what the current situation is at the Santiago Bernabeu.