From Spain: Deulofeu closing in on Watford move
29 January at 10:33Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu is closing in on a move to Watford, Mundo Deportivo reports.
The former AC Milan and Everton star is struggling with game time at the Camp Nou so far this season and aims to leave his current club to get more game time somewhere else in Europe.
Deulofeu made return to Spain squad during his six-month spell at AC Milan and wants to make it for next summer’s world cup squad. Competition will be harsh and Deulofeu knows he will have to play on a regular basis if he wants to travel to Russia with his Spain teammates.
According to the Catalan paper talks between Barcelona and Watford have already begun. New Watford boss Javi Garcia is a long time admirer of Deulofeu and wants to take him to England to strengthen the Hornets’ squad.
Deulofeu already knows the Premier League as he has been playing for Everton and may not take long time to adapt to the style of English football.
Watcford have two days of time to complete the deal.
Go to comments