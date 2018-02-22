From Spain: Dybala informs Messi about negotiations with Real Madrid
10 March at 19:00Real Madrid seem to be strong contenders to sign Juventus star Paulo Dybala at the end of the season.
According to Spanish news outlet Don Balon, the Merengues have made Dybala one of their summer transfer priorities and the Argentinean is well aware of the interest of the La Liga giants.
Don Balon (via Ilbianconero) claims Dybala has already informed his friend and Argentina national team-mate Lionel Messi that Real Madrid are willing to put him under contract at the end of the season.
Dybala was linked with joining Real Madrid last summer but the Merengues did reportedly change their mind after Dybala’s poor performance in the Champions League final against Real.
The Spanish news outlet claims Dybala had reached a principle of agreement with Los Blancos last summer but his possible move to the Bernabeu collapsed after the final played in Cardiff this past June.
Dybala has just returned to action after a muscle injury and has scored two vital goals to secure Juventus wins against Lazio and Tottenham.
