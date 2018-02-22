Paulo Dybala is “desperate” to play in Spain, and especially for Real Madrid,

The Spanish outlet claims that this story has made the papers via Lionel Messi, who is aware of what his international team-mate wants to do.

The Juventus star has scored 24 goals in all competitions this season, and Messi is aware that Real are looking for some big names to reinforce their squad, which finds itself 13 points short of Barcelona in the Liga table.

Apparently Dybala wants the move because he believes that it will allow him to make the leap and truly be among the elite.

He has, therefore, tried to get his agent to make such a move happen, but the situation isn’t that simple: Real Madrid would rather have Mo Salah, and aren’t so sure about Dybala.

The Argentine hasn’t had a consistent season, making a rocket start but flopping after the Autumn. His recent recovery was stunted by a poor game against Real, whom he also struggled against back in May, when Juve were stunned 4-1 in the Champions League final. Dybala isn’t a priority for Real, and may need to ramp it up in order to change things…