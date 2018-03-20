Paulo Dybala has been using his time away from the Argentine side productively, it seems.

According to Radio Marca, the Argentine star has been spotted in Madrid having dinner with Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone!

The Spanish daily confirms that Simeone spoke at length to the Juventus star in the Kabuki restaurant.

Dybala wasn’t called up by Argentina for their upcoming game against Italy.

This discussion could have something to do with Atletico’s likely loss of Antoine Griezmann, who is expected by many to move to Barcelona in the summer, when his release clause will halve to

100 million. The Frenchman has already agreed to join the Catalonians, according to a number of sources.

Dybala, for his part, has been linked to just about every major team on the continent, but saw his incredible form dip after scoring a dozen goals in all competitions by the early Autumn.



He has racked up 21 in all competitions, however, including a recent winner against Tottenham in the Champions League.