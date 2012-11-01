From Spain: Dybala set to renew his deal but Real and Barcelona's interest is present

Paulo Dybala scored two goals last night against his ex-club Palermo. He proved his worth and is now ready to renew his deal with Juventus. Dybala will likely get a 7 million euros per season salary until 2021 as he will become one of the highest paid players in the Serie A.



REAL MADRID'S INTEREST - Real Madrid have their eyes set on Dybala as they would love to get him. According to Don Balon, Zidane's club would be willing to offer Juve cash plus one of the following players for Dybala: Danilo, James Rodriguez, Morata, Isco e Benzema.



BARCELONA'S MESSAGE - According to Mundo Deportivo, Dybala received a message from someone who is believed to be close to Barcelona in the past few days. This person told Dybala that he should renew his deal with Juventus but to think about his future and to not accept Real Madrid's proposal right away.



JUVENTUS FUTURE - According to the Spanish press, Dybala wants to play in la Liga since he wants to play with a club that will allow him to play at the highest level possible. Dybala does not even want to consider offers from the Premier league as he wants to play in Spain. His idol is Leo Messi but both Barcelona and Real Madrid have strong interest in him. Even so, as of now he is ready to renew his deal with Juventus.