From Spain: Even if Napoli have strong interest, Vrsaljko prefers Juve...

Sime Vrsaljko's future with Atletico Madrid is in doubt as the player might soon be leaving the club. Here is what Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo had previously said on the matter as he had spoken to Radio Kiss Kiss on the matter:

​

" He is happy in Madrid, he is one of our players and that's all at the moment. We haven't had any contacts with Napoli, Juventus or Roma concerning the matter. January transfer market? Let's see what happens...".



Vrsaljko has since been linked to Napoli and Juve as he hasn't played much for Atletico Madrid this season. He appeared in 5 games so far this season as he did not score a goal but he does have one assist so far for his club. His future remains in doubt as there is a lot of interest in him coming from Italy. Let's not forget that the Croatian international started off his European career playing for Genoa and then Sassuolo in the Italian Serie A. He moved to Atletico Madrid back in 2016. According to AS, he would certainly like to return to the Serie A as he would prefer to move to Juventus over Napoli or Roma...