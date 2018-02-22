From Spain: Ex-Ajax and Inter boss offers himself to La Real
24 March at 12:40According to the latest reports from Catalan sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Frank de Boer has taken the unusual step of offering his services to La Liga side Real Sociedad.
In a letter to club president Jokin Aperribay, the Dutchman claimed to know the Spanish league perfectly after his time at Barcelona as a player, and that he is the ideal candidate to become their new sporting director.
Indeed, having been sacked by Inter and Crystal Palace after very brief stints in charge during the last two seasons, it seems he has decided to take a step back from coaching and will instead focus on handling transfer business.
Maccabi Tel Aviv coach Jordi Cruyff, son of Johan, has also been linked with a switch to La Real, who sacked both Eusebio Sacristán and Lorenzo Juarros in the aftermath of their 2-1 defeat at home to Getafe last weekend.
Could de Boer prove to be the ideal man to revive the Basque club’s fortunes following a difficult campaign which has saw them falter to a lowly 15th place in the league table?
(Mundo Deportivo)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments