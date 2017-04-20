Reports from Spain’s Mundo Deportivo report today:

It's only been a week since the Milan management’s farewell to Milan after 31 years together, but Adriano Galliani's adventurous football career could start well ahead of schedule. According to Mundo Deportivo, the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez, who has long been a great friend of the former CEO of the Rossoneri, would have offered him a job within the European champion club.