Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague has told Sky Sports that Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann’s future will be in the Premier League.



The 25-year-old French striker has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer and Balague claimed that the player himself has already stated that he sees his future in England. He also confirmed that reports of a potential fee of around £85 million would be enough to prize the player away from the Spanish capital.



Atletico Madrid’s President Enrique Cerezo has already stated that we are close to seeing the first £200 million footballer so to pick up one of Europe’s most in demand players for the price stated would serve as great business to the Red Devils.



Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has hinted that the club will be making some high-profile signings ahead of next season with Griezmann’s Atleti teammate Yannick Carrasco also a reported target.