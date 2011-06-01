Just when you thought there could not be any more twists in the saga surrounding Antoine Griezmann’s future comes news from Spain that the French striker is set to make a dramatic U-turn over his future.



The 26-year-old has been the subject of huge speculation all year with reports suggesting he was close to joining Manchester United this summer. All that changed however, when his current club Atletico Madrid had a transfer embargo placed upon them which meant that they could not purchase any new players until January 2018.





Griezmann came out publicly to pledge his future to the Spanish side stating that it would not be appropriate to move under the current circumstances. Now Don Balon reports that the French international has had a change of heart after becoming disillusioned with the way Atleti are moving forward.

Firstly, there is their attempt to sign Chelsea striker and former star Diego Costa; although the player would not be able to represent the club until next year, coach Diego Simeone intended to send him out on-loan for six months before bringing him back to the Spanish capital in the new year. Costa himself does not seem keen on the idea however and with the club’s star goalkeeper Jan Oblak also reportedly ready to exit the club, Griezmann is thought to be considering his future once again.