The Atletico Madrid superstar is known for having a huge release clause (

200 million), but also that it will be halved in the summer, a window which Barcelona want to make the most of.

According to the local CAT Radio (via 101greatgoals), Sport’s recent story that the former Manchester United target was moving to Catalonia is accurate. He refused to leave the Colchoneros in the summer during their transfer ban, resulting in him scoring 16 goals in 32 games in all comps this season.

Journalist Albert Roge has confirmed the reports, saying that the French international was 100% going to move to the Camp Nou.

‘It’s a done deal,” he wrote on Twitter, “Although obviously neither of the two parties will confirm it. At Sport we have already been informed of the private agreement that exists between both and Griezmann will 100% join Barca by the summer.”

Atletico Madrid are, as Roge’ confirms, adamant that this is not happening, at least in public:

Speaking ahead of the Colchoneros’ clash with Barca (which is coincidentally this weekend) , Atleti president Enrique Cerezo said that “the only thing that Griezmann has signed with Barcelona is that he will try to score 3 or 4 goals (this weekend).”