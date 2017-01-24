French striker Antoine Griezmann is one of the hottest names on the transfer market and reports from Spain have emerged revealing the 25-year-old’s current release clause from Atletico Madrid.





With Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid all set to do battle to try to bring the most in-demand frontman to their respective clubs, okdiario.com claims that the player has a current £95 million (€110 million) release in his current contract in the Spanish capital.

Recent reports claimed that the Red Devils had already had a verbal agreement in place to bring Euro 2016’s top goalscorer to Old Trafford in the summer and that the Premier League giants were also ready to pay £100 million to secure his services.



Despite this, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte could be looking for a replacement for Diego Costa at the end of the current campaign with the Spaniard reportedly heading to China and Griezmann is sure to be right at the top of his wish-list.



Atleti’s bitter rivals Real Madrid are also reported to be interested in the Frenchman but whether he would consider a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu is still unknown.