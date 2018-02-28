From Spain: Hazard ‘waiting’ for Real Madrid move as Chelsea prepare contract offer
28 February at 18:40Reports from Mundo Deportivo suggest that Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard is waiting for an offer from Real Madrid as the Blues look to tie him down to a new deal.
The 27-year-old Belgian has become one of the Premier League's best players over the last four seasons and he has impressed this season as well. In 24 Premier League appearances, the former Lille man has scored 11 times and has racked up a tally of three assists.
Mundo Deportivo say that Hazard is very much intent on joining Real Madrid and is willing to wait for an offer from the Los Blancos. And while Chelsea are looking to hand him a new deal which will offer him 16.5 million euros per season.
If there is anything though, which can convince Hazard into staying at Chelsea for longer is if a clause in his deal mentions the price for which he can leave for Real Madrid, who are currently willing to offer about 123 million euros for the acquisition of the talented winger.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments