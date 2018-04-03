From Spain: Here is Dybala's price-tag
03 April at 21:54Juventus are currently playing against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions league as los Blancos currently have a 0-1 lead at half-time. Paulo Dybala's name has been circulating a lot as many reports have linked him to a summer move to Real Madrid. Do Juve want to sell him anytime soon? It doesn't seem to be the case as Beppe Marotta views him as an important piece within his squad going forward. Even so, it seems like Juventus have a price-tag in mind for their young Argentine superstar. According to Spanish paper Mundo Deportivo, it seems like the Bianconeri club would want to get at least 160 million euros to even consider letting him leave. That's a pretty hefty price as Paulo Dybala's future will probably be with Juve for the time being as the bianconeri want to keep him...
Dybala has appeared in 36 games for Juve as he scored 22 goals on the season. He has been pretty hot of late as he will be one to look out for in the near future...
