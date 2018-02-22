Ever since his arrival at Inter, Rafinha has continued to impress the Italians. So much that the Nerazzurri are in tough negotiations with Barcelona to lower the Brazilian's price tag. Reports out of Spain have revealed some interesting reports on the matter.



In fact, Rafinha has already told Inter and Barcelona that his plan is to remain in Milan, with Inter. However, Inter are not willing to pay the price agreed upon in January when they signed the Brazilian on loan with an option to buy, set at €35m plus €3m in bonuses.



According to Mundo Deportivo, Inter's proposal is to buy Rafinha for a total amount of around €20m or, alternatively, loan him for yet another season. In the coming weeks, Inter's sporting director will fly to Spain, in hopes of sealing a deal with the Catalan club. It's clear that Rafinha wants to stay at Inter, while Inter want to keep him.