From Spain: Icardi to have Real Madrid medical
06 December at 13:50Inter star Mauro Icardi is a long time target of Real Madrid with the Merengues who have set their sights on the talented Argentinean striker who has a € 110 million release clause included in his contract with the Serie A giants. Although Italian media claim Inter will soon offer Icardi a contract extension, report in Spain claim the Argentinean is ready to move to Real Madrid in the January transfer window.
According to El Chiringuito, Real Madrid have already scheduled Icardi’s medical. The Argentinean is reported to have agreed a € 9 million-a-year deal with the La Liga giants who will pay € 80 million plus € 12 million in add-ons to secure his services. Scorer of 16 goals in the opening 15 Serie A games Icardi is the current top scorer in Italy.
The Argentinean has recently revealed that he is not considering leaving Inter as he’d like to stay at the San Siro for the rest of his career.
