From Spain: Iniesta to announce Barcelona exit tomorrow
26 April at 22:40Andres Iniesta is expected to announce his Barcelona exit tomorrow, Mundo Deportivo claims. The Catalan paper reveals Iniesta will hold a press conference tomorrow after the end of the morning’s training session.
Iniesta’s Barcelona contract includes an exit clause that the player can activate by the 30th of April. The Spaniard seems to have taken a final decision earlier than that as tomorrow Iniesta will gather journalists and media to announce his decision.
Iniesta was one of the finest players of his generation. He wrote the most important pages in the history of Barcelona and Spain. In 2010, he scored the winner for La Roja in the World Cup final against Netherlands. He has also won two Euro Cups with his national team as well as four Champions League and eight (nine, soon) La Liga titles.
Iniesta will leave Barcelona in the summer to join Chinese Super League giant Chongqing Dangdai Lifan .
