From Spain: Juve make an offer for James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez' Real Madrid future is still in doubt as the player might leave los blancos at the end of this season. According to Spanish site OK Diario, it seems like if Juventus have already made him an offer in the past few days as they want to convince him of their project going forward.



According to the Spanish press, Juve are one of the leading candidates to get the Colombian star but they aren't the only ones. Historic rival FC Barcelona as well as a few big EPL clubs are also after James Rodriguez.



James has only started 12 games for Real Madrid this season in all competitions as he scored 5 goals and added 5 assists on the season. Real Madrid are currently first in the Liga standings and are still alive in the UEFA Champions league as Zidane's club have been playing well. Both James Rodriguez and Isco's futures remain in doubt ....