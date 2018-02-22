From Spain: Juve on red alert as Man Utd prepare stunning Pogba swap deal

The departure of Paul Pogba from Manchester United may indeed be close: the midfielder's relationship with José Mourinho is at record lows and this is why the rumors about a possible return to Juventus are coming back from England.



Pogba has found himself on the periphery of Mourinho’s gameplans on multiple occasions this season, something the Frenchman admitted was both new and difficult.



According to Don Balón, however, the English club has a different plan for the Pogba: the Red Devils would like to use him in the negotiations with Atlético Madrid for Antoine Griezmann.



The obstacle, in this case, would be winning over caoch Diego Simeone who does not consider Pogba the most desirable player for him squad and system at Atlético.

