Juventus and looking for defence and midfield reinforcements and according to reports in Spain the Old Lady is ready to challenge her former boss Antonio Conte and her ‘old enemy’ José Mourinho for the signing of a versatile Barcelona defender.



Today’s edition of Sport claims the bianconeri want to sign Barcelona star Sergi Roberto, a graduate of the blaugrana academy who can either play as centre midfielder or right-back. Juventus are looking for reinforcements in both positions and Sergi Roberto would allow the Serie A giants to solve two woes with one signing.







Trouble is, Sergi Roberto has a € 40 million release clause included in his contract and Juventus have already refused to sign N’Zonzi for the same fee.



The Catalan paper, however, claims Juve are ready to pay the Spaniard’s € 40 million release clause challenging both Chelsea and Manchester United that are also being linked with a move for the 25-year-old.

