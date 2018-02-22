From Spain: Juventus face tough competition for PSV starlet
03 April at 14:25According to reports out of Spain, Juventus will face heavy competition in the race for PSV's winger, Hirving Lozano, with the likes of Inter, Dortmund and Atletico Madrid monitoring the Mexican.
The report suggests that Juventus have set their sights on Hirving Lozano, who's scored 16 goals and assisted 10 in 28 games for PSV. However, not only the Bianconeri are interested, as league rivals Inter also are interested in Lozano's services.
From abroad, also Liverpool, Dortmund and Atletico Madrid have shown their concrete interest in the player. Lozano is believed to be worth around €30m, which is a good price considering his performances lately.
Lozano is expected to be in Mexico's squad for this summer's World Cup in Russia, which will be a great opportunity for him to show his quality against top sides, with all due respect to Eredivisie. Mexico will face Germany, Sweden and South Korea in the group stage.
