In fact, according to Spanish media outlet Don Balon , the Bianconeri are preparing a big offer for Real Madrid's Isco, who really has stepped up his game under Zinedine Zidane.

Juventus are said to be willing to offer €150m for the Spanish midfielder, who's scored seven goals and assisted eight so far this term. Isco, whose contract expires in 2022, could act as the replacement to Paolo Dybala, who seems destined to leave Allianz Stadium this summer amid interest from many big clubs, including Real Madrid.

Furthermore, reports from the same source suggest that Dybala is 'desperate' to join the Spanish side, as it would allow him to really develop as a player.

With that said, it wouldn't be an easy deal to complete, although it remains a dream for the Bianconeri.

Juventus are in search of a midfielder for next season, as they are looking to add valuable quality to their squad.