From Spain: Juventus superstar 'prefers' Real Madrid to Barcelona
06 January at 14:59Real Madrid may have found a new advantage in the race to sign Paulo Dybala: Marca now claim that the Juventus superstar prefers the Galacticos to bitter rivals Barcelona!
This comes a few days after the Sun claimed (via Tribal Football) that Real Madrid bid €90 million plus Alvaro Morata for the 23-year-old.
The Argentine’s frustrations at earning less than Gonzalo Higuain are well known. .
Marca also confirmed that Juventus’ attempts at getting Dybala to sign a new deal is nothing more than their preparing for another Pogba-like exit.
Dybala scored 19 Serie A goals last season, adding nine assists and often putting the team on his shoulders, great value for a €30m transfer from Palermo.
Real Madrid's interest seems to be for real, too, judging by this quote from Marca:
Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has made it clear that he wants Dybala, and he even has first-hand reports of the performances and every day work that the Argentine has been putting in - with all of it coming back positive.
