Real Madrid may have found a new advantage in the race to sign Paulo Dybala: Marca now claim that the Juventus superstar prefers the Galacticos to bitter rivals Barcelona!

This comes a few days after the Sun claimed

The Argentine’s

Marca also confirmed that Juventus’ attempts at getting Dybala to sign a new deal is nothing more than their preparing for another Pogba-like exit.

Dybala scored 19 Serie A goals last season, adding nine assists and often putting the team on his shoulders, great value for a

30m transfer from Palermo.

Real Madrid's interest seems to be for real, too, judging by this quote from Marca: