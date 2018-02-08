From Spain: Liverpool had €150m bid rejected for Real Madrid ace Asensio
According to Catalan sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool made a bid worth €150 million for Marco Asensio last summer but it was swiftly rejected by Real Madrid.
The Reds were already on the hunt for a replacement for Barcelona-bound Philippe Coutinho, and so they set their sights on the 22-year-old Palma native. However, as he has made abundantly clear several times, coach Zinedine Zidane has absolutely no intention of selling a player he believes will become one of the best in the world.
That said, Los Blancos are well aware of the fact that players such as Asensio will only tolerate playing second fiddle to the likes of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema for so long. It is inevitable that he will want to start games on a regular basis sooner rather than later, and this is something the club should be wary of.
Reports suggest the aforementioned duo are only in the side just now so that their value does not decrease ahead of the summer transfer window, when president Florentino Pérez will look to move them on. However, his long-term vision is to have Asensio and Isco in the starting line-up.
