From Spain: Liverpool to outbid Juventus and AC Milan for unhappy Real Madrid star
18 April at 17:40According to the latest reports from Spanish portal Don Balón, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is willing to sell midfielder Dani Ceballos to Liverpool should an acceptable offer from The Reds arrive during this summer’s transfer window.
Jürgen Klopp is keen to sign at least one more midfielder before the start of next season, having resigned himself to the fact that Emre Can will leave the club once his contract expires on June 30th. Indeed, the German has been heavily linked with a move to Serie A leaders Juventus.
Meanwhile, Ceballos has struggled to secure a place in Zinedine Zidane’s plans since joining Los Blancos from Real Betis last year, despite being told by Pérez that he would be an important player this campaign.
The 21-year-old has also been linked with the aforementioned Bianconeri, as well as AC Milan, though there is a chance that a deal to see him leave the Spanish capital could be scuppered by the fact Pérez wants to retain a buyback option on him.
(Don Balón)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments