From Spain: Liverpool want disappointing Barcelona star to replace Salah
01 May at 12:15Reports from Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo suggest that Liverpool want Barcelona summer signing Ousmane Dembele to replace Mohamed Salah, if the Egyptian leaves the club.
The 20-year-old Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund last summer in what was then a record-breaking transfer for the club. Despite that though, the Frenchman has failed to impress since his arrival, with his debut season marred by injury problems. Dembele has made only 14 La Liga appearances this season, scoring once and assisting six times.
Reports from Mundo Deportivo believe that Liverpool are closely monitoring the situation of Dembele and will look to signing him, if Mo Salah leaves the club.
It is believed that Barcelona are averse to offloading Dembele despite his poor first season and believe that he has the potential to be a future star for the club. Good offers for the player have been made, but the Catalans are not willing to sell him.
But what will make Dembele's situation all the more demanding is the much-rumored arrival of Antoine Griezmann. If his French compatriot comes in, Dembele will be pushed far from the first team and with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho already in the side, Dembele will struggle to break into the first team at the Nou Camp.
Below is a gallery of players that Barcelona will look to sell in January
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
