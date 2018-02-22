From Spain: Luis Enrique prefers Arsenal over Chelsea

Spanish manager Luis Enrique has been linked to making a move to the Premier League with either Chelsea or Arsenal. According to the Daily Star, Enrique is in favor snubbing Chelsea for the Gunners of London.



Enrique has cited Chelsea's history of quickly hiring and dismissing coaches as reason for this preference, an understandable perspective.



Chelsea has gone through eight coaches during Arsene Wenger's stint at Arsenal. Both Conte and Wenger appear destined for the door, so the former Barcelona boss remains at the top of their lists of potential successors.