From Spain: Man Utd alerted as Juve open talks with Barcelona over midfield target
24 August at 14:25Manchester United and Juventus are known to be long time admirers of Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes. The Portuguese midfielder did fail to justify his price-tag during his first campaign at the Camp Nou and the La Liga giants could decided to sell him before the summer transfer window shuts.
According to Mundo Deportivo, representatives of both clubs have used today’s Champions League draw in Montecarlo to discuss the transfer of the former Valencia star.
Juventus are reported to have made an enquiry for Andre Gomes with the Old Lady who wants to sign the 24-year-old on loan with option to buy.
Marotta and Paratici are reported to have met Barcelona president Bartomeu and either Segura (Barcelona’s general manager) or Sanllehi (the club’s director of football) to discuss the temporary move of Andre Gomes in Turin.
Talks between the two parties are still ongoing with Juventus who are trying to sign one last midfielder before the summer transfer window shuts.
Go to comments