The Independent has reported that news has emerged from Spain that Manchester United and Atletico Madrid have agreed a deal that will see French strikerheading to Old Trafford next summer.Sources in Madrid and Manchester claim that Atletico Madrid are resigned to losing their star striker for a fee of around £100 million and will use that money to try to lure former frontman Diego Costa back to the Spanish capital.

Speculation surrounding Griezmann’s future has been heightened by the fact that the 25-year-old now conducts his own business affairs and that his current boss and mentor at Atletico, Diego Simeone, could leave the club at the end of the current campaign.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is already planning for next season with his side virtually out of the title race this year and the Portuguese tactician has always made it known that Euro 2016’s top goalscorer will be his number one choice.