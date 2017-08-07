Sergi Roberto. The 25-year-old, who grew up in the club’s famed Masia academy, is naturally a midfielder but played the most of last season at full-back, scoring that memorable goal against PSG in the Champions League.



Reports from Spain suggest that Manchester United have launched a bid for versatile Barcelona star. The 25-year-old, who grew up in the club’s famed Masia academy, is naturally a midfielder but played the most of last season at full-back, scoring that memorable goal against PSG in the Champions League.Despite reports suggesting that the Catalan side are reluctant to let the player leave after the departure of Neymar, Mundo Deportivo states that United have submitted an offer which has been rejected by the club. The same journal also writes that Chelsea have also made contact with boss Antonio Conte wanting more additions to his squad ahead of the new campaign which kicks-off this weekend.

Roberto is understood to want to remain at the Camp Nou having played 153 times for the Blaugrana. Having collected £198M from the sale of Neymar, Barcelona are not in any hurry to off-load any more players this summer with new coach Ernesto Valverde set to do some serious shopping of his own.