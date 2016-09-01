Deulofeu? No thanks. The news comes from Spain, revived by diariogol.com, is sensational, Lionel Messi has said no to the Spanish winger’s return to Barca after a great second half of the season with AC Milan. The Argentine - it says - is convinced that Deu is another Munir, another Sandro (now at Malaga) and does not deserve to be part of the group blaugrana, so he asked the club not to consider him a resource for the next season. The 'advice' of Pulga to Barcelona is to resell the former Everton winger to the highest bidder, with a starting price of 20 million euro.

Deulofeu, who yesterday posted on twitter a photo with his daughter Sara with the number 7 shirt of AC Milan, does not have the best relationship with Messi who actually has a hand in his future. In the contract Barca have the option to choose whether or not to return to skillful midfielder. Meanwhile, Milan observes, ready to intervene.