From Spain: N'Zonzi-Juve, an agreement is in place !

According to Spanish paper AS, Juventus have found an agreement with Sevilla's N'Zonzi for next season. The French midfielder has been on Marotta and Paratici's wish-list for some time now as they are looking to improve their midfield. Barcelona and Manchester City are also on the player but according to the Spanish paper, Juve have an edge on these two big clubs as N'Zonzi has a verbal agreement with the bianconeri club.



THE SITUATION - Sevilla recently renewed N'Zonzi's contract as his release went from 30 million euros to 40 million euros. This is a big number but it seems like if Sevilla are ready to negotiate. His real value is probably closer to the 25-30 million euros bracket as Juventus like him a lot. According to AS, Juve and N'Zonzi have an agreement in place but Marotta will now have to find an agreement with Sevilla. Let's not forget that Tolisso is another Juve objective for this coming summer. It seems like a heated summer awaits Juventus as they are presently concentrated on ending the season on a high note.