From Spain: Neymar’s father made promise to Real Madrid
15 March at 11:20No secret Neymar is Real Madrid’s summer transfer priority. The Brazilian is currently out of action due to an injury and the Merengues have already identified him as the perfect replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.
Reports in France last week claimed Psg president Nasser Al Khelaifi wants to meet Neymar as soon as possible to discuss about his ideas for the future.
Psg are of course not willing to sell Neymar at the end of the season but several reports claim the Brazilian is not happy anymore in Paris.
According to Marca Neymar’s father made a promise to Real Madrid chiefs this past December. The player’s father/agent told the Merengues that he will do everything that is in his power to make his son leave Psg in the summer.
Neymar has reportedly admitted that joining Psg last summer was a mistake and Real Madrid are already planning how to put the player under contract at the end of the season.
The Spanish paper reports Neymar would cost Real Madrid somewhere in the region of € 300 million.
