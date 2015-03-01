​Mundo Deportivo have quite the scoop for us this morning: they claim that Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar will join Real Madrid… but in 2019.

The idea is that the 26-year-old has reportedly been disappointed by the low level of Ligue 1, and its physicality. The Brazilian joined the Parisian side for

222 million in the summer, and has gone on to score an amazing 27 goals and provide 14 assists in all competitions.

​Yet the attacking midfielder and his people are worried that playing in France will lower his chances of winning the Ballon d’Or.

​Joining in 2019 would allow the Brazilian to be Ronaldo’s successor. This seems consistent with reports that had Neymar feeling like he was living in Lionel Messi’s shadow at Barca. Once Ronaldo leaves the Merengues (something that has been repeatedly threatened in recent times), Neymar would be free to pick up his mantle.

It is also written that the Selecao star is bored with life in Paris compared to the hustle and bustle of Barcelona.