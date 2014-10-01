Breaking new from Spain with Catalan newspaper Sport reporting that Neymar wants Psg to sell Edinson Cavani. The Uruguay star argued with Neymar over who should take a penalty kick and a free kick in Psg’s latest league game against Lyon.



Neymar eventually took both set pieces sparking the anger of the former Napoli star who did not hide his disappointment both on the pitch and in the locker rooms.



​Neymar was backed by his compatriot Dani Alves who hided the ball to Cavani during the game against Lyon and passed it to the former Barcelona star who was then free to take the free kick.



Now, according to Sport, Neymar has enough of Cavani and has asked the club’s board to sell him in the January window.



Trouble is, Cavani has already played the Champions League with Psg and he can’t play the same competition with another team this season.



It is hard to think Psg will really sell their star in January but Neymar has reportedly made this kind of request to Psg. He already feels the king of Paris.

