Real Madrid want to sign Tottenham duo Mauricio Pochettino and Harry Kane next summer, as they look to replace Zinedine Zidane and Karim Benzema.

Benzema has endured a torrid time in front of goal for Real Madrid this season and has found the back of the net only scored four goals in all competitions at this point of the season. Real Madrid too are going through a bad spell as this past week’s defeat to Villarreal left them fourth in the La Liga table.

Sport understand that Real president Florentino Perez sees Pochettino and Kane as the perfect replacements for Zidane and Benzema, as he looks to bring a breath of fresh around the struggling Santiago Bernabeu based club.

Kane has scored 26 times in 27 outings for Tottenham in all the Premier League and Champions League appearances and his goalscoring performances haven’t gone unnoticed. Real see him as the man to lead the line and improve the club’s goal-getting abilities.

As for Pochettino, Perez feels that the Argentine is ready to manage one of the biggest clubs in the world after having proved himself on the European stage with Tottenham this season.

