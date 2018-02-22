From Spain: Rafinha’s father to discuss Inter future with Barcelona
04 May at 19:10According to the latest reports from Spanish newspaper Sport, Mazinho is set to meet with Barcelona directors to discuss the possibility of his son, Rafinha, joining Inter on a permanent basis.
The 25-year-old midfielder signed for the Nerazzurri on an initial six-month loan deal during the January transfer window, with the club holding an option to sign him at the end of the season.
Indeed, the player has cut an impressive figure under the tutelage of Luciano Spalletti thus far, while sporting director Piero Ausilio is determined to keep him at San Siro long-term.
However, given La Beneamata’s struggles to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, they are unable to spend €35 million in order to do so. Mazinho, who acts as his son’s agent, will discuss the possibility of reducing the buyout fee given the fact that his desire is to stay in Italy.
There is optimism on all sides that a compromise will be reached and that Rafinha will be allowed to join his new side permanently.
(Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
