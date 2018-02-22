Real Madrid could be in line to sign Thiago Alcantara, according to the latest reports from Spain.

Don Balon claim that the former Barcelona man has been told by Bayern that they won’t be renewing his deal come the end of the season. He is wanted by the likes of Manchester United and rivals City, too.

This is why the 26-year-old’s people have been shopping him around, and one of the teams that has regularly come up is Barcelona, but they don’t want their former youth back. Talks with Real, on the other hand, have intensified.

Though Thiago has only played 1311 minutes in total for Bayern this season, he can be decisive, despite his injuries.

Real could find themselves without either Luka Modric or Toni Kroos after the summer, with the latter being tempted by an offer from Manchester United, while the former’s physical foibles are beginning to take a toll. The Croatian has, for his part, offers from both England and Italy.