Paulo Dybala,

Despite reports from Italy that all is well between Juventus and their young superstar striker El Mundo Deportivo claims that Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona remain on red alert over the Argentine’s contract talks in Turin.

The 23-year-old looked set to extend his stay at the Serie A champions but negotiations stalled when the player put in new wage demands contrary to what the club were initially prepared to offer. Although there is believed to be no problems and that a new deal will be concluded in the very near future, the interest being generated by the two Spanish giants remains a fascinating sub-plot in the ongoing saga of where Dybala’s future may actually lie.



Real Madrid patron Florentino Perez is thought to be ready to make Juve an offer they couldn’t refuse to bring the player to the Bernabeu next summer, whilst Barcelona may use fellow countryman Lionel Messi to try to convince Dybala that his future would be best served at the Camp Nou.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler