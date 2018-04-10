From Spain: Real Madrid complete signing of 19-year-old promise
10 April at 20:07Real Madrid are set to take on Juventus tomorrow in what should be a big UCL game for them. In other news, los blancos have signed young Brazilian player Ramon de Araujo Siqueira from Fluminense. The 19 year old striker will join Real Madrid's "B" team as he passed his medicals with the club, this according to Marca.
He will likely join Real Madrid on a loan deal as Perez's club would have an option to make the deal a permanent one for 5 million euros. He has been followed by many clubs over the past few seasons as it now seems like Real Madrid beat everyone to him.
Real Madrid are coming off a draw against rivals Atletico Madrid as they are still third in La Liga standings. They will have a big game against Juve tomorrow evening as Zidane's club have a heavy 0-3 lead against Allegri's club. It is not a secret anymore, Real Madrid's main focus is on the UEFA Champions league.
