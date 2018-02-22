From Spain: Real Madrid identify three alternatives to Lewandowski
29 March at 18:40According to the latest reports from Spanish sports newspaper AS, Real Madrid remain interested in signing Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski during this summer’s transfer window.
However, Los Blancos are not putting all their eggs in one basket and have indeed identified three possible alternative targets should they fail to land the record-breaking Polish international.
Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain) and Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) have both emerged as potential signings, while it appears Inter captain Mauro Icardi is no longer wanted by Los Merengues.
Surprisingly, one man who is on the list is Chelsea’s Álvaro Morata, who has endured a somewhat disappointing campaign since opting to leave Santiago Bernabéu in favour of a move to The Blues last year.
It remains to be seen whether Der FCB will open up to the idea of selling their star man should Florentino Pérez present an offer worth around €100 million, or if they will remain steadfast in their desire to keep him in Bavaria.
